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100% Farm Workers have Covid!? Forces Behind Riots Engineering Food Shortages Next
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107 views • June 01, 2020
Ice Age Farmer

As riots erupt in cities across the US, the same forces behind the violence are engineering food shortages to absolutely bring this country to its knees. How could this be possibly be achieved? Watch to find out. Then start growing food and work to defend our farms and food security.

FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/06/0...

FOLLOW livestreams on http://DLive.tv/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer

SUPPORT THE SHOW:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord


IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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