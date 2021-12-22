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The Truth About Viruses The following presentation features virologists, doctors and medical researchers exposing the truth about viruses - what they are, and what they are not; the germ theory
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23 views • December 22, 2021
The Truth About Viruses
The following presentation features virologists, doctors and medical researchers exposing the truth about viruses - what they are, and what they are not; the germ theory vs. terrain theory of medicine; the history of virology; and the emerging science of exosomes.
The following presentation features virologists, doctors and medical researchers exposing the truth about viruses - what they are, and what they are not; the germ theory vs. terrain theory of medicine; the history of virology; and the emerging science of exosomes.
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