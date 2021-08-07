Amazon Attempt To Enslave India With a Freedom Festival. The Great Reset NWO is NOW!

As we witness the greatest mass psychological manipulation of societal behaviour known to humankind, you may well have been convinced to submit to the potential micro bio Hiroshima.

Some great minds evolved to read between the lines and see it's not all black and white, rather an abyss of shades of grey. These people tried to warn us and were deemed village idiots. Now your village idiot is your town crier.

Do you regret not listening now?



You're not sustainable. Only One Earth.

Beware the Forth Reichtous Watermelonwaffe are coming!



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If my content resonates with you, please subscribe and share on further. In the coming future I plan to release The Grail Quest of New World Order Idolatry. Gang Colours of the New World Order in the 21st Century, and numerous over projects which are fermenting and formulating in my noggin.