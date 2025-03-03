The Backfires’ Harry Ruprecht - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 559

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Harry Ruprecht, guitarist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Epiphone ES-339 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar Cherry - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PObYQj

Gibson Les Paul Junior Double Cut (90s Model, P90 Pickups) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOeYoN

D'Addario NYXL 10-46 Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxNRk6

Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK2o62

Keeley Compressor Plus Effects Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6NJGK

Zvex Fuzz Factory Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/XmNoaG

Fulltone OCD Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4OPKo

Digitech Whammy Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx4XK0

Strymon Timeline Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09PX6O

Strymon NightSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOVvBg

Boss Space Echo RE-202 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yEX6Q

JHS Charlie Brown V4 Channel Drive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JEXKr

Way Huge Electronics Green Rhino Overdrive MkII - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbYrX





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 30, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH THE BACKFIRES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/thebackfires

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thebackfires

Twitter - https://twitter.com/thebackfires





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!