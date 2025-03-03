The Backfires’ Harry Ruprecht - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 559

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Harry Ruprecht, guitarist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Epiphone ES-339 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar Cherry - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PObYQj
Gibson Les Paul Junior Double Cut (90s Model, P90 Pickups) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOeYoN
D'Addario NYXL 10-46 Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxNRk6
Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK2o62
Keeley Compressor Plus Effects Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6NJGK
Zvex Fuzz Factory Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/XmNoaG
Fulltone OCD Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4OPKo
Digitech Whammy Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx4XK0
Strymon Timeline Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09PX6O
Strymon NightSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOVvBg
Boss Space Echo RE-202 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yEX6Q
JHS Charlie Brown V4 Channel Drive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JEXKr
Way Huge Electronics Green Rhino Overdrive MkII - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbYrX
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 30, 2025
Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL
00:00Introduction
00:22Guitars
02:34Pedalboard
06:14Amp