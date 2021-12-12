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Foxnews-Tucker Carlson Please Help JULIAN ASSANGE (2021)
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84 views • December 12, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Isa 5:20 What sorrow for those who say that evil is good and good is evil, that dark is light and light is dark, that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.
Isa 5:20 What sorrow for those who say that evil is good and good is evil, that dark is light and light is dark, that bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.
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