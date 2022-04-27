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En France comme aux USA ? - Radio-Québec
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67 views • April 27, 2022
26 avril 2022 : https://rumble.com/v12j1qj-en-france-comme-aux-usa.html
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les irrégularités électorales constatées en France dimanche soir ressemblent étrangement à celles remarquées aux États-Unis lors de la dernière campagne présidentielle.
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://www.radioquebec.tv/#sociofinancement
Les irrégularités électorales constatées en France dimanche soir ressemblent étrangement à celles remarquées aux États-Unis lors de la dernière campagne présidentielle.
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