The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Kids Tell The 'Darndest' Stories
US Sports Radio
Published 12 hours ago

Jesus came to secure our best future by eliminating the penalty for sins past, present, and future.


An Invitation Back to the Future


Understanding God’s plan for tomorrow helps us make better choices today.

Revelation 1:1-3

In A Christmas Carol, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come shows Ebenezer Scrooge grave images of his future. Scrooge cries, “No, Spirit! Oh, no, no! ... Hear me! I am not the man I was … Why show me this, if I am past all hope?” Through his fictional work, Charles Dickens wanted to show readers a very real truth: Making necessary changes in their life today leads to a different, better future.

Music Video Credit:

STRYPER Reason For the Season

Christmas According to Kids - Southland Christian Church

The Rock Almighty.

