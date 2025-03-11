Zelensky's pimp, Andriy Yermak, leads the Ukrainian delegation as talks with the U.S. begin.

Adding:

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla has urged against signing any agreements with the United States ahead of the talks between Andriy Yermak and Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia, labeling Trump's team as "Russia's ally" and "an enemy" of Ukraine.

"Don't expect anything from these talks – we need to start seeing the U.S. government as our enemy and Russia's ally. No one from Ukraine should agree to capitulation; any signature from Ukraine under current circumstances is a step towards surrender," Bezuhla writes.

It’s worth noting that Bezuhla recently suggested that the U.S. might attempt to assassinate Zelensky.