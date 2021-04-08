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The Cost of Our Silence with David Fiorazo Part 2
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0 view • April 08, 2021
This episode presents the conclusion to my interview with David Fiorazo and our discussion on the topic of Christian silence in American culture. The discussion centers around David's book, The Cost of Our Silence: Consequences of Christians Taking the Path of Least Resistance. Again, although the book is 6 years old now, the topic has stood the test of time and, in many ways, is before it's time. We get into the education system and how and why Christians simply can not afford to stay silent in a world that is on a mission to snuff out our voices.
https://davidfiorazo.com/books/
https://davidfiorazo.com/books/
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