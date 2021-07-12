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Naturalnews: Government Doc Instructs Vaccine 'Strike Force' Teams How to Clear Buildings.. [11.07.2021]
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284 views • July 12, 2021
... and violate trespass laws and flag anti-vaxxers for forced quarantines.
A government document that has recently surfaced offers horrifying details on how door-to-door “strike force” vaccine enforcement teams plan to operate.
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced last week that the Biden regime would activate door-to-door “strike forces” to coerce more people into getting vaccinated:
Labeled, “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project,” a now-public document published by the government of Lake County, Illinois, instructs “ambassadors” to:
- Violate “no soliciting” restrictions and illegally trespass onto private property.
- Impersonate Health Dept. officials and attempt to intimidate building managers into consenting to allowing entry for the strike force teams.
- Lie to the public and falsely claim covid vaccines are safe by withholding information about serious vaccine side effects, including hospitalizations and deaths.
- Clear buildings in military fashion, going floor by floor, wing by wing, knocking on doors and intimidating residents of apartment buildings and residential units.
- Recording the locations (address, room number) of anti-vaxxers in order to feed this information into a government database for further action — most likely forced quarantine removal (medical kidnapping).
Sunday, July 11, 2021 by: Mike Adams
Tags: coercion, door-to-door, forced quarantine, government, health freedom, medical fascism, Medical Tyranny, pandemic, strike forces, vaccine enforcement, vaccine wars, vaccines
Bypass censorship by sharing this link: https://www.afinalwarning.com/534877.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-11-government-document-instructs-vaccine-strike-force-teams-how-to-clear-buildings-violate-trespass-laws-and-flag-anti-vaxxers-for-forced-quarantines.html#
https://www.brighteon.com/c8f43058-72b2-4759-85ff-a98788fde381
A government document that has recently surfaced offers horrifying details on how door-to-door “strike force” vaccine enforcement teams plan to operate.
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced last week that the Biden regime would activate door-to-door “strike forces” to coerce more people into getting vaccinated:
Labeled, “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project,” a now-public document published by the government of Lake County, Illinois, instructs “ambassadors” to:
- Violate “no soliciting” restrictions and illegally trespass onto private property.
- Impersonate Health Dept. officials and attempt to intimidate building managers into consenting to allowing entry for the strike force teams.
- Lie to the public and falsely claim covid vaccines are safe by withholding information about serious vaccine side effects, including hospitalizations and deaths.
- Clear buildings in military fashion, going floor by floor, wing by wing, knocking on doors and intimidating residents of apartment buildings and residential units.
- Recording the locations (address, room number) of anti-vaxxers in order to feed this information into a government database for further action — most likely forced quarantine removal (medical kidnapping).
Sunday, July 11, 2021 by: Mike Adams
Tags: coercion, door-to-door, forced quarantine, government, health freedom, medical fascism, Medical Tyranny, pandemic, strike forces, vaccine enforcement, vaccine wars, vaccines
Bypass censorship by sharing this link: https://www.afinalwarning.com/534877.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-11-government-document-instructs-vaccine-strike-force-teams-how-to-clear-buildings-violate-trespass-laws-and-flag-anti-vaxxers-for-forced-quarantines.html#
https://www.brighteon.com/c8f43058-72b2-4759-85ff-a98788fde381
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