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Peter, Paul, and Prosopopeia
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5 views • January 14, 2020
prosopopeia
1- personification, as of inanimate things.
2- a figure of speech in which an imaginary, absent, or deceased person is represented as speaking or acting.
"Consider the patient salvation of our Master, as our dear brother Paul writes to you in the wisdom he was given. He writes about all these things, talking about them in his letters. Some of it is hard to understand, which the ignorant and unstable twist as they do with the other Writings, to their own destruction." ~2 Peter 3:15-16 TGNT
resources:
http://girardianlectionary.net/special_series/Romans1-3_read-in-light-of-Campbell.htm (standard disclaimer)
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?book=6&pager=co
2 Peter 3:15-16, Gen. 2:24, Acts 17:30, Rom. ch. 1-3, 6:1-2, 9:19, 2 Cor. 5:10, Heb. 1:1-2, Rev. 20:12
1- personification, as of inanimate things.
2- a figure of speech in which an imaginary, absent, or deceased person is represented as speaking or acting.
"Consider the patient salvation of our Master, as our dear brother Paul writes to you in the wisdom he was given. He writes about all these things, talking about them in his letters. Some of it is hard to understand, which the ignorant and unstable twist as they do with the other Writings, to their own destruction." ~2 Peter 3:15-16 TGNT
resources:
http://girardianlectionary.net/special_series/Romans1-3_read-in-light-of-Campbell.htm (standard disclaimer)
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?book=6&pager=co
2 Peter 3:15-16, Gen. 2:24, Acts 17:30, Rom. ch. 1-3, 6:1-2, 9:19, 2 Cor. 5:10, Heb. 1:1-2, Rev. 20:12
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