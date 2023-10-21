Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
31. Локон
channel image
ZSpoetry
0 Subscribers
1 view
Published a day ago

Коли дивный локон нежно

Век твоих с утра коснётся,

Так игриво и небрежно,

То влюблённость встрепенётся.

И о той, что одарила

Взором утреннего света

Будешь помнить, славя лирой,

Встречу в поисках ответа:

Почему её ты встретил,

Где была она дотоле?

Взгляд её так чист и светел,

Дивный локон бесподобен!

Keywords
awakemorningmarvelouscurl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket