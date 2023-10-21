Коли дивный локон нежно
Век твоих с утра коснётся,
Так игриво и небрежно,
То влюблённость встрепенётся.
И о той, что одарила
Взором утреннего света
Будешь помнить, славя лирой,
Встречу в поисках ответа:
Почему её ты встретил,
Где была она дотоле?
Взгляд её так чист и светел,
Дивный локон бесподобен!
