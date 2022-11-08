NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/08/2022

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This is election day. We as Americans have the Duty to question our Politicians. Biden, Pelosi and Schumer among others don't think so. But the Constitution gives us the Autrhority. We muyst do what we must and Vote all Democrats out of office....or things will not get better. Keep voting for what got us here, will be stupidity....and give us more of the same.