Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Suggests Death Penalty for So Called “Anti-Semitism”
channel image
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
Shop now
308 views
Published Yesterday

Donald Trump wants to do the same as the Red Bolsheviks did in USSR and introduce the Death Penalty for “Anti-Semitism”.

Further Info:

‘ANTI-SEMITISM’ CANARD - The Most Dangerous Threat To Free Speech In U.S. History

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=226928

Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpjwozionist puppetjewish trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket