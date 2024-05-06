Trump Suggests Death Penalty for So Called “Anti-Semitism”

Donald Trump wants to do the same as the Red Bolsheviks did in USSR and introduce the Death Penalty for “Anti-Semitism”.
Further Info:
‘ANTI-SEMITISM’ CANARD - The Most Dangerous Threat To Free Speech In U.S. History
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=226928
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
