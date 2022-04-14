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The coming leftist revolution if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade
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10 views • April 14, 2022
John-Henry, Liz, and Fr. Altman discuss the upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion, the Vatican's attempt to dismantle traditionally-minded monasteries and convents, and the brutal COVID lockdowns in China on this week's episode of Faith & Reason.
Please prayerfully consider contacting the Vatican's ambassador to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, and telling him to keep our traditional monasteries and convents open!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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