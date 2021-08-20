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Afghanistan. How it started. How it's going.
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30 views • August 20, 2021
Afghanistan. How it started. How it's going.
The 20-year war in Afghanistan ended exactly where it began – with the Taliban in control of the country. Here's a look back at how it all started – and how history is repeating itself once again.
The 20-year war in Afghanistan ended exactly where it began – with the Taliban in control of the country. Here's a look back at how it all started – and how history is repeating itself once again.
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