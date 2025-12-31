DING DONG, THE BITCH TATIANA SCHLOSSBERG IS FINALLY DEAD!

This is the first time I've ever actually followed through with a follow up on these assholes! Bye bitch.

Sources

Kurgan's original video:

https://www.brighteon.com/09baf392-8165-481e-9798-c9f1701753ce

News report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CLq0dE-y7s

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me





This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report