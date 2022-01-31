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Affidavits: The Lawful Approach to Mandates
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42 views • January 31, 2022
Learn your rights as one of We the People from the U.S. & Hawaii constitutions. Learn how affidavits are the most effective way to lawfully approach unlawful mandates. This is a presentation by Junior Tupa'i that was held at Light of the World Ministries on January 24, 2022.
Petition for ballot initiative to restore publicly elected county sheriffs in Hawaii.
https://khh.pacig.com/please-sign-petition
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #CommonLaw #JuniorTupai
Petition for ballot initiative to restore publicly elected county sheriffs in Hawaii.
https://khh.pacig.com/please-sign-petition
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #CommonLaw #JuniorTupai
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