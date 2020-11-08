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EXTREMELY IMPORTANT - THEY JUST DECLARED JOE BIDEN AS PRESIDENT
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145 views • November 08, 2020
You REALLY need to see this! President Joe Biden? What Happened to the Trump prophecies? I thought Trump was supposed to be the man who brings in the deep state? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
You need to see this to understand what is happening with the Presidential Election!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
You need to see this to understand what is happening with the Presidential Election!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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