'Putin Roars At Zelensky- Makes Big Declaration On Crimea After Russia Poll Victory

In an apparent message to Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Crimea and its people belong to Russia as he called the annexed peninsula "important territory" and "pride of Russia". He also boasted about a new rail link from Russia to parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow's troops.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.