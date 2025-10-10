BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada's State-Run MAID Organ Harvesting System | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
84 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 days ago

Sean Morgan investigates Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, revealing a system that has escalated from a promise of mercy into a state-sanctioned "machinery of death." This episode exposes the dark reality of organ transplants from euthanized patients and the push to expand the program to children as young as 12 without parental consent. Canada now stands as a global leader in state-administered death, serving as a stark warning to all nations about the slippery slope of measuring human worth by convenience and cost.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Get The Sean Morgan Report at

 https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com

Keywords
investigationcanadahealthcareparental consentethicsslippery slopeeuthanasiaorgan transplantsmoral declinemaidsean morganmedical assistance in dyingchild euthanasiahuman worthstate-sanctioned death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy