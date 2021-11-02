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CANADIAN PARALEGAL GIVES GOOD ADVICE ON VACCINE MANDATES. WORTH WATCHING
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73 views • November 02, 2021
Truth Archive 2030: Notice of Liability will create a situation, where the employer is LIABLE. No employer would take such a risk, the mandates are illegal, and the possible negative outcome outweigh any benefit for the employer. So employer would never agree. By having them NOT agree, it puts the ball back in their court, with no other possible recourse. Everything in life, is an "OFFER to CONTRACT".If you don't like the offer, make a counter offer. Their offer, get vaxxxed or get fired, your counter offer is to ask them to prove its safe, answer any Q's you may have about safety and efficacy, adverse reactions ect ect ect They can not give you any assurances, as this is all still in trials and no DATA even exists. Therefore, if they fire you after that, you have plenty of evidence to sue, for a constructive dismissal.
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