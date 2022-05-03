Fake Cases: The Fraudulent PCR Test is at the Heart of this Entire Plandemic - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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"They used it in order to be able to declare a public health emergency of international concern, and based on this declaration, they now are using untested new drugs, experimental substances... that would not ever have been used on human beings had it not been for this public health emergency of international concern, and that is based only and solely on the PCR test."
Full Video: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable