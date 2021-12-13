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Why There Is No Need To Go To Church!
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100 views • December 13, 2021
This teaching from Jesus is commonly overlooked by those who want you to come to their church, promote themselves, and their pastor.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The First Christians Didn't Go To Church - Why Should You?": https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
Click here to watch a longer video called "The First Christians Didn't Go To Church - Why Should You?": https://bit.ly/3m4IWc5
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