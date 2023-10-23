Create New Account
WW-3 WILL BE CREATED BY IRAN
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
WITH TERRORISTS LINING ISRAELS NORTHERN BORDER RIGHT NOW BACKED BY IRAN THIS VIDEO IS PROVING TO BE THE HANDWRITING ON THE WALL FOR ISRAEL. COULD WE BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW WHERE THE BIBLE SAYS ISRAEL WILLBE SURROUNDED BY ITS ENEMIES IN THE TRIBULATION? IF ISRAEL GETS OVER RUN BY THESE INSANE DEMONIC TERRORISTS IT MEANS AMERICA WAS ALSO FALL BEING THE GREAT SATAN AS IRAN HAS LABELED US. THE ENEMY IS ALREADY HERE WITH THE BORDERS WIDE OPEN IN AMERICA. STILL STUPID AMERICANS ARE INDULGING IN MIND NUMBING ENTERTAINMENT. THE BIBLE WARNS OF VEIL OF DELUSION WILLBE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIEVE THE LIES OF OUR END TIMES...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

