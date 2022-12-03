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3/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Only the kind people of the New Federal State of China have provided coffee, gas heaters, and hot water for the refugees fleeing Ukraine in the bitter cold. The virus is wreaking havoc in Hong Kong, and there are corpses everywhere. The CCP doesn’t allow the people to talk about the new variant of the virus in Hong Kong which has a high infection and mortality rate