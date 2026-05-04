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Something broke long before you were born.
A mistake.
A fracture in creation.
A world that was never meant to hold you.
This is not a story about a distant god.
This is about the one who fell… and what remains inside you.
If you’ve ever felt like something is wrong with this world—
this is where it begins.
If this transmission resonates, there is more beyond the surface.
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AI voices created using Eleven Labs text to speech (elevenlabs.io)
All music created using Suno AI music tool (suno.com)
Stock footage and AI created imagery from Magnific.com
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