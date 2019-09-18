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The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and Nullification by Northern States
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129 views • September 18, 2019
Today in history - September 18, 1850 - President Millard Fillmore signed the 2nd Fugitive Slave Act into law. In response to what might be one of the worst "laws" in the history of the country, all the northern states resisted and nullified the federal act.
Path to Liberty: September 18, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Today in History: Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 Signed into Law
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/18/today-in-history-fugitive-slave-act-of-1850-signed-into-law/
Nullification vs the Fugitive Slave Act
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/03/nullification-vs-the-fugitive-slave-act-good-morning-liberty-03-25-19/
Path to Liberty: September 18, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Today in History: Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 Signed into Law
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/18/today-in-history-fugitive-slave-act-of-1850-signed-into-law/
Nullification vs the Fugitive Slave Act
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/03/nullification-vs-the-fugitive-slave-act-good-morning-liberty-03-25-19/
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