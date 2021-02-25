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The Location of Sodom and Gomorrah: Ron Wyatt’s Discoveries
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12 views • February 25, 2021
Ron Wyatt was an amateur archaeologist who was used by God in revealing the incredible discoveries from the Bible. He has been credited with over 100 discoveries from Noah’s Ark to the Ark of the Covenant. Since Ron’s passing Kevin Fisher from Ark Discoveries International has continued the work in researching the archaeological evidence of the most prominent Bible stores.
Sodom and Gomorrah – Was this story fiction? If not, where is the location today? Is there any evidence of where the cities are located? Discover today as we show you real footage of these Biblical cities!
For more information visit: http://www.aroodawakening.tv
To receive free teachings contact us at: 888-766-3610.
Sign up for our email list to receive more information on the life of Yeshua: https://www.aroodawakening.tv/join-ne...
Sodom and Gomorrah – Was this story fiction? If not, where is the location today? Is there any evidence of where the cities are located? Discover today as we show you real footage of these Biblical cities!
For more information visit: http://www.aroodawakening.tv
To receive free teachings contact us at: 888-766-3610.
Sign up for our email list to receive more information on the life of Yeshua: https://www.aroodawakening.tv/join-ne...
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