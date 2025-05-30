BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Angels having sex with women?
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
17 hours ago

Did fallen angels have sex with women in the past to create giants?  They are doing it again only this time, the abominations "they" create will walk among us as beings undistinguishable from mortal men.  Are you ready for what's about to transpire upon the earth once again?  Kelley Ministries Studio One Nation Earth 2025.  Charis Kelley Sound WorkX 2025.

