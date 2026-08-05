The Body's Software: Unlocking Natural Healing, an interview with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

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Could your body operate with its own built-in "software" that directs healing? Explore the idea that information and energy guide the body's natural processes, helping cells and systems function the way they were designed.
#NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #Wellness #MindBody #HealthInnovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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