PODCAST S4 EPISODE 2 (Podcast #37) - Interview: The Mission in Turkey - Reaching Muslims for Jesus

Please join us as we speak with Brother Joseph Cavon and his wife, Karyn, who have served as Christian missionaries in Turkey for over 20 years. They have served in the land where the apostle Paul served faithfully close to two thousand years ago. Can the Gospel be spread once more in the region of Turkey? Are Muslims accepting Christ Jesus as their Lord and Savior? And much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.