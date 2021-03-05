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Mask mandates lifted Texas, Mississippi why the data proves this is the right decision
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20 views • March 05, 2021
Ben Swann, March 4, 2021

Texas and Mississippi have officially ended mask mandates.It is a big step toward ending lockdowns across the country. Six other states appear to be headed in the same direction. Predictably, the White House is furious, claiming it will cause a resurgence of the virus.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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