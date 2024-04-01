Navigating Success in Manhood, Marriage, and Fatherhood w/ Aaron Antis - EP#4 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

Aaron Antis embarked on his career in new home sales in 2002, a surprising shift considering his humble beginnings. Before that, he had never earned more than $25,000 in a single year. With a previous job as a Domino's Pizza delivery driver as the highlight of his employment history, he stumbled into the field when a neighbor offered him a position in new home sales.

Over the next 15 years, he personally sold or managed the sale of over $800 million worth of new homes.









Aaron derives great satisfaction from sharing the trade secrets that have consistently taken individuals from the most modest backgrounds to the top of the sales charts.









Beyond his success in the sales industry, Aaron Antis is a devoted man of faith with a profound understanding of the Bible. He has raised two accomplished sons and has been happily married for over 26 years. Aaron serves as an inspiration for achieving success in all aspects of life: faith, family, and business.









Aaron Antis

