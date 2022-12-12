Wife Of Prominent NY Attorney Committed After Pursuing Child Custody - Needs Your Help

A prominent New York attorney's wife was committed to a psych ward after she sought custody of their children. She also had $80 million of her money taken and had to live in her car for a brief time before being committed. Her case is to be heard at 10:30am EST on December 12,2022 and people can make a difference by merely logging in to the virtual hearing. The information to that hearing is below. Eric Hughes Jones joins me to explain what is happening to this woman.





Here's the information you need to connect to the virtual hearing.





Appearance Date: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:30am EST

Court: Rockland County Supreme Court

Case Caption: In the matter of Elizabeth Harding Weinstein

Case Number: 900327-22

https://wowza.nycourts.gov/VirtualCourt/new/st-jd9/st-jd9-1

Party Name: Elizabeth Harding Weinstein

The live stream can be accessed at link with the passcode: 1212.





Help support the channel:





Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ





Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code TIM You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/