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216) Grafeno - produtos contaminados (especialmente injectáveis)
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58 views • April 07, 2022
Apresentação da contaminação propositada de injectáveis, em especial injectáveis de medicina dentária, revestimentos de medicamentos e suplementos. Efeitos do grafeno sob efeito de calor do corpo, humidade, e sob microondas de um telemóvel. Chuva e poeira magnética.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Abril 06, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 292: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA292-:0
April 4, 2022 | ‘They’re Putting It In EVERYTHING Now’: Graphene Nanoparticles: https://principia-scientific.com/graphene-nanoparticles-environment-research-scientists/
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Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Abril 06, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 292: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA292-:0
April 4, 2022 | ‘They’re Putting It In EVERYTHING Now’: Graphene Nanoparticles: https://principia-scientific.com/graphene-nanoparticles-environment-research-scientists/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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