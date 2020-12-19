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Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine) - Now Banned on YouTube and Facebook
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139 views • December 19, 2020
Dec 18, 2020
Courtesy of Oracle Films
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If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content like this: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Download link here: https://we.tl/t-ysUl8AzvYp
Subtitles here: https://we.tl/t-HfH22cuHPT
This video is a compilation of doctors, scientists and activist who are offering their opinions. In no way do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else other than the person expressing them.
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
Courtesy of Oracle Films
Share. Download. Mirror.
If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content like this: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Download link here: https://we.tl/t-ysUl8AzvYp
Subtitles here: https://we.tl/t-HfH22cuHPT
This video is a compilation of doctors, scientists and activist who are offering their opinions. In no way do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else other than the person expressing them.
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.
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