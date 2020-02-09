Mother of God - OIL OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN

Great pestilences, plagues generated by unknown viruses are advancing upon humanity: use the oil of the Good Samaritan (2) as protection faced with a case of a highly contagious disease where you live – the quantity of the head of a pin on the earlobes will suffice. If the number of those infected increases, you should put it on both sides of your neck and on the wrists of both hands.My children, the subjection of governments to the new world order does not take you into account; on the contrary, the order is against humanity.The earth continues to shake strongly; prepare yourselves with what is necessary, no country should feel that it is exempt from suffering. This causes volcanoes to become active, and My children will suffer more. Humanity must prepare for great changes: one country will suffer and another will suffer at the same time, they will not be capable of mutual assistance if both are affected.------------------Douay Rheims Bible