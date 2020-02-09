© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother of God - OIL OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • February 09, 2020
Great pestilences, plagues generated by unknown viruses are advancing upon humanity: use the oil of the Good Samaritan (2) as protection faced with a case of a highly contagious disease where you live – the quantity of the head of a pin on the earlobes will suffice. If the number of those infected increases, you should put it on both sides of your neck and on the wrists of both hands.
My children, the subjection of governments to the new world order does not take you into account; on the contrary, the order is against humanity.
The earth continues to shake strongly; prepare yourselves with what is necessary, no country should feel that it is exempt from suffering. This causes volcanoes to become active, and My children will suffer more. Humanity must prepare for great changes: one country will suffer and another will suffer at the same time, they will not be capable of mutual assistance if both are affected.
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
------------------
Douay Rheims Bible
https://www.tldm.org/store/index.php?route=product/product&path=59_61&product_id=52
My children, the subjection of governments to the new world order does not take you into account; on the contrary, the order is against humanity.
The earth continues to shake strongly; prepare yourselves with what is necessary, no country should feel that it is exempt from suffering. This causes volcanoes to become active, and My children will suffer more. Humanity must prepare for great changes: one country will suffer and another will suffer at the same time, they will not be capable of mutual assistance if both are affected.
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
------------------
Douay Rheims Bible
https://www.tldm.org/store/index.php?route=product/product&path=59_61&product_id=52
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.