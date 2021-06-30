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Dr Savage84: Q - The Human TraffiQQing Cult of the Freemason/Shriner/Jesuit Militia [30.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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170 views • June 30, 2021
- and their 153 FISH CODE - Q Foundation for Kids: https://q4kids.org/
'The Q Foundation for Kids’ purpose is to perpetuate the financial support and expand the funding provided by the Order of Quetzalcoatl and others to enable and/or assist children in achieving care in/through the Shriners Hospital for Children system, including, but not limited to, the transportation, temporary housing, meal and sundry expenses of patients,'
https://www.facebook.com/QFoundationforKids/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=q+foundation+for+kids&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_Quetzalcoatl
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=order+of+quetzalcoatl&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=order+of+quetzalcoatl&;t=web
'I had originally had this with way more info and way more editing and the rendering crashed and I lost all the work.
So here is a draft version bc I'm not going to redo all that information.
This should be enough to "get the picture".
Let shill bill tell you how his Jesuit handlers compartmentalize their cults aka militias.
And how he supports that "military" structure.'

250 views Jun 30, 2021
dr savage84
2.23K subscribers
https://youtu.be/b9yVZlLrleQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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