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100 Bodies found in U-Hauls in NYC, neighbors complained of odors and leakage!!
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164 views • April 30, 2020
About a hundred decomposing corpses found piled up in moving trucks next to a flatlands funeral home, #Brooklyn, NewYork.
Neighbors alerted the police to the bad smell and because blood was leaking from one of the vehicles.
Neighbors alerted the police to the bad smell and because blood was leaking from one of the vehicles.
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