Un assassin pour soit disant s'occuper de nos vie ? c'est drôle non ?一个杀人犯来照顾我们的生活，这不是很有趣吗？
A murderer to supposedly look after our lives? isn't that funny?
Ein Mörder, der sich angeblich um unser Leben kümmert? Ist das nicht komisch?
Убийца, который якобы заботится о наших жизнях? Разве это не смешно?
Rappel - Qui est Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ? 🤔🤨😬 29 mai 2023
https://odysee.com/@christophevoisin.a:e/tedrosoms:e
https://lesobservateurs.ch/2020/04/25/bill-gates-a-installe-un-terroriste-genocidaire-a-la-tete-de-loms/
