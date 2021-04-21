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Anunnaki history. People of the world, this is the TRUTH of your history. TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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335 views • April 21, 2021
The Anunnaki history. The TRUTH about hu-man history and the Anunnaki involvement in its creation. You will be educated on the TRUTH that the Adam and Eve story was NOT the beginnings of the hu-man race. Just that it was the beginning of hu-mans infusion of DNA by the Anunnaki. Hence which is why we find artifacts that pre-date Adam & Eve. And the biblical reference to "In the beginning" (1st words of the bible) it was NOT referring to the beginning of the existence of the hu-man species.
Extraterrestrial history channel-- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnJr_LVWggw4JiprJOvRCg
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TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
Extraterrestrial history channel-- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnJr_LVWggw4JiprJOvRCg
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
http://lordrayel.org/donations/
or on PayPal at:
[email protected]
☟ALSO VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
https://catholiceoc.church/
#CatholicEOC #WordofGod #Christ #Yeshua #Religion #Father #Pastor #Priest #God #Faith #Heaven #Catholic
Catholic EOC®
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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