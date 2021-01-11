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America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan "Blackouts Begin as Insurrection Act is Signed"
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2410 views • January 11, 2021
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RealDealMedia.com Presents America at War LIVE with Dean Ryan Breaking News all around the World with Guests Brandon Solo & 'The Reveal Report' from Canada and a surprise Appearance from UK Whistleblower "Forseti"
- Major exudus from the Vatican What happened to the Pope?
- Eyewitness account of the Texas Blackouts
- Hunter Biden reveals leak
-Busy Flight paths on the East coast of the US
- UK information Update on the dirty b.om.bs planted nationally
+ More Blackouts from Pakistan, Paris, and Ecuador
RealDealMedia.com Presents America at War LIVE with Dean Ryan Breaking News all around the World with Guests Brandon Solo & 'The Reveal Report' from Canada and a surprise Appearance from UK Whistleblower "Forseti"
- Major exudus from the Vatican What happened to the Pope?
- Eyewitness account of the Texas Blackouts
- Hunter Biden reveals leak
-Busy Flight paths on the East coast of the US
- UK information Update on the dirty b.om.bs planted nationally
+ More Blackouts from Pakistan, Paris, and Ecuador
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