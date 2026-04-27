🔍Nothing to see here: Trump wants new domestic spying powers after convenient lone gunman attack

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💬“I’m willing to give up my security for the military because ultimately for me that’s the highest cause, the safety of our nation,” Trump said, not even 24 hours after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, pushing legislation that would give intel agencies a freer hand to spy on Americans.
👉Trump’s comments come two days after House Speaker Johnson made a new push to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) – which allows for the warrantless intercept of the communications of Americans speaking to foreigners placed on a special watchlist.
❗️Civil rights groups call the powers a blatant violation of constitutional protections and point to their abuse against protesters, journalists, lawmakers and even Trump himself (Russiagate).
🤡Nevertheless, Trump says he’s ready to “risk” his personal “rights and privileges as a citizen” for security.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither.”
- Benjamin Franklin.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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