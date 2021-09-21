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Patrick Byrne: I'm Proud to call Tore an ally.
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91 views • September 21, 2021
Tore Says +, [21.09.21 05:07]
[Forwarded from Broken Anthem]
[ Video ]
Patrick Byrne is the first to report on the actions of Tore Says and the 50 states group operation she initiated. Writ of Mandamous in 27 states is the goal. Let’s GOOOOOO! 🙏🔥🇺🇸🔥🙏
Source: https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/post/1090103/tore-says-file-a-barrage-of-federal-state-lawsuits
https://t.me/toresaysPlus
[Forwarded from Broken Anthem]
[ Video ]
Patrick Byrne is the first to report on the actions of Tore Says and the 50 states group operation she initiated. Writ of Mandamous in 27 states is the goal. Let’s GOOOOOO! 🙏🔥🇺🇸🔥🙏
Source: https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/post/1090103/tore-says-file-a-barrage-of-federal-state-lawsuits
https://t.me/toresaysPlus
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