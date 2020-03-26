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Lawsuit Claim Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Argued Over Taking Teen’s Virginity
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20 views • March 26, 2020
Today on TRUNEWS we discuss what may be behind the resignation of President Trump’s Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, and how his secret deal of the century for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may have been cover for a deeply connected, international, bipartisan child sex trafficking blackmail operation, which may include a real allegation of rape against President Trump before the 2016 election. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate: July 12, 2019
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