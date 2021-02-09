The Way Out - Is - The Way In!

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God - John 1:1

Words of Advice: I Do Not recommend joining any movement, cult, church or following. I adamantly discourage any Initiations, Pastors, Priests or Gurus. “The Way Out” is an individual affair, meaning You Can’t Take Anyone with You! You Came Here Alone and You Will Go Back Alone. After You Connect To The “Inner Sound Current”, set aside time each day to concentrate on the “Inner Sound Current”. Nicolas Tesla said ““If you want to find the secrets of the Universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration. The “Inner Sound Current is the Energy, Frequency, and Vibration of God = You. Keep a Daily Diary of your thoughts, Ideas and Inner Feelings. As You Harmonize Your Physical and Mental Energy, Frequency and Vibration with Your Inner (Higher Self) Energy, Frequency and Vibration Your Total Life Will Change – this Is What The Diary Is For. Allow The “Inner Sound Current” To Direct Every Step Of Your Life. No More Need To Ask Anyone Questions and Now You Have All The Answers. Now You Are Following The REAL Pied Piper! Discover Yourself As God. See You On The Other Side – Peace.