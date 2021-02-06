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CABAL CONSPIRED TO WEAPONIZE COVID-19 TO DEFEAT TRUMP (MIRROR)
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540 views • February 06, 2021
Feb 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the declaration of revolution published by Time Magazine, detailing the well-funded cabal of powerful bipartisan officials who conspired to use the pandemic and armies of minions to change the laws of America to ensure a total defeat of President Trump in the 2020 election. They also share the most important parts of Mike Lindell’s election fraud documentary, which the technocrats claim is too dangerous for you to see. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/05/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/time-magazine-cabal-conspired-to-weaponize-covid-19-to-defeat-trump
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the declaration of revolution published by Time Magazine, detailing the well-funded cabal of powerful bipartisan officials who conspired to use the pandemic and armies of minions to change the laws of America to ensure a total defeat of President Trump in the 2020 election. They also share the most important parts of Mike Lindell’s election fraud documentary, which the technocrats claim is too dangerous for you to see. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/05/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/time-magazine-cabal-conspired-to-weaponize-covid-19-to-defeat-trump
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