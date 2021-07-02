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We Are Trump 777 – Mr. Dez
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195 views • July 02, 2021
We Are Trump 777 – Mr. Dez
WE are the Trump card more than I am the Trump card.
I have information and yes, a ‘blueprint’ that will change our entire existence. Things that will unite the world more than we’ve ever seen before.
But if I don’t have you, THE PEOPLE, I am nothing.
So I don’t want it to come off as if I’m the only one that can do this. But I will say now, before I post my next video, that I was born to lead. I’ve done it my entire life, and what I’m asking from all of you is to let me lead us.
I won’t let you down.
Mr. Dez
Telegram: t.me/WeAreTrump777
https://www.cosmicnews.org/2021/07/02/we-are-trump-777-june-30-2021/
WE are the Trump card more than I am the Trump card.
I have information and yes, a ‘blueprint’ that will change our entire existence. Things that will unite the world more than we’ve ever seen before.
But if I don’t have you, THE PEOPLE, I am nothing.
So I don’t want it to come off as if I’m the only one that can do this. But I will say now, before I post my next video, that I was born to lead. I’ve done it my entire life, and what I’m asking from all of you is to let me lead us.
I won’t let you down.
Mr. Dez
Telegram: t.me/WeAreTrump777
https://www.cosmicnews.org/2021/07/02/we-are-trump-777-june-30-2021/
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