We Are Trump 777 – Mr. Dez

We Are Trump 777 – Mr. DezWE are the Trump card more than I am the Trump card.I have information and yes, a ‘blueprint’ that will change our entire existence. Things that will unite the world more than we’ve ever seen before.But if I don’t have you, THE PEOPLE, I am nothing.So I don’t want it to come off as if I’m the only one that can do this. But I will say now, before I post my next video, that I was born to lead. I’ve done it my entire life, and what I’m asking from all of you is to let me lead us.I won’t let you down.Mr. DezTelegram: t.me/WeAreTrump777