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Blacks owe White people reparations for centuries of damages caused by black crime
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34 views • March 24, 2022
It's no secret, statistics do not lie. Blacks15% of US population, cause 50% of all violent crime. The costs and suffering to white people is in the trillions of dollars. Not to mention the amount of welfare money given to generations of blacks and medical and housing projects. We have to admit that black people are a burden and the damage they cause as a whole to our society far out weigh any contributions they bring.
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